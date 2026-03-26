The Baltimore Ravens are entering unfamiliar territory in 2026. Baltimore hired Jesse Minter at head coach after parting ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons leading the team. Ravens fans may now have a better idea of who their new head coach is after the team's latest social media post.

The Ravens released some behind-the-scenes content of their head coaching interview with Minter earlier this offseason.

Minter's virtual interview took place on January 14th. The call included Ravens executives including Ozzie Newsome, Eric DeCosta, and Sashi Brown. It also included Derrick Yam, the team's Director of Data and Decision Science.

The video included a few important moments. One was when DeCosta asked Minter if he saw himself calling defensive plays for the Ravens.

“I do,” Minter answered. “One, I think it is a great strength of mine. I think it's what's put me in this position to be sitting here speaking with you.”

Later in the video, Minter declared that building the team around QB Lamar Jackson would be his highest priority if hired.

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“Creating a partnership with Lamar myself as the head coach is the very first priority,” Minter said. “This is an offense that's going to be built around Lamar Jackson. Creating an environment where he feels like the system is helping him become the best player he can be. That it gives him answers, that he's learning a system of offense and not just a collaboration of plays.”

Minter also made it clear that having an elite defense would help Lamar succeed too.

“Like with myself, I think hey let's build the best defense in the NFL. That's a quarterback's best friend to begin with,” Minter concluded.

Minter certainly seems like the right man for the job. It will be fascinating to see how he performs during the 2026 season.