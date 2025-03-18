The inaugural season of the Unrivaled has finally crowned a champion, with the Rose Basketball Club taking down the Vinyl Basketball Club in the championship game on Monday to the tune of a 62-54 score.

Brittney Sykes delivered the dagger for Rose BC with an and-1 completion, sealing the victory and giving her team the title.

Sykes, who is also under contract with the Washington Mystics in the WNBA, beat her defender off the dribble from the top of the 3-point line before making a tough layup that also drew a foul. Her subsequent free throw make ended the contest, as Rose BC players joined her on the court to celebrate their championship.

BRITTNEY SYKES FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP 🚨 The Rose Basketball Club are the first ever Unrivaled champions 🏆pic.twitter.com/9W7buaUQYC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2025

Sykes did much of the heavy lifting on offense in the game for Rose BC, as she finished with 21 points to pace her team. She shot 9-for-17 from the floor to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes of action. But she also did not do it all by herself, as the 31-year-old guard got ample support from Azura Stevens and Chelsea Gray, who came away with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The Vinyl, meanwhile, were paced by Rhyne Howard's 22 points. Jordin Canada and Aliyah Boston each contributed 10 points for the Vinyl, who shot just 35.2 percent from the field to the Rose BC's 46.6 percent success rate from the floor. The Vinyl can take heart from the fact that they made it all the way to the Unrivaled championship game despite a losing 5-9 record in the regular season.

The Rose Basketball Club, which finished the regular season second in the standings with an 8-6 record, also managed to take down Vinyl BC despite missing the services of Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese, who is dealing with a hand injury. Reese missed the semifinal showdown against the Laces Basketball Club as well but Rose found a way to win that contest, thanks in large part to the monster performance of Gray, who dropped 39 points on 15-for-23 shooting fro the floor with five 3-pointers

Gray also capped the first-ever Unrivaled season not just with a title but with the Finals Most Valuable Player award in the playoffs.