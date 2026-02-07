After winning the 2019 World Series, the Washington Nationals have not even come close to sniffing the Fall Classic. Former head of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and his longtime counterpart, manager Davey Martinez, lost their jobs last summer. Now, the new president of baseball operations, Paul Toboni, leads a completely rebuilt brain trust.

After leaving the Boston Red Sox to push the Nationals back towards contention, Toboni hired Tampa Bay Rays minor league manager Blake Butera to take over as Washington's new bench boss. After that, Ani Kilambi was hired from the Philadelphia Phillies to become the Nats' latest general manager. Together, the trio has begun to reshape the 2019 world champions in their image.

The trade of former ace MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers for a five-prospect package should be just the start. The Nationals could also move catcher Keibert Ruiz, who is the oldest starting position player at 27. Center fielder Jacob Young would also fetch an intriguing return. Some of their veteran starting pitchers, like Jake Irvin and Josiah Gray, are other possibilities. However, Toboni and Kilambi should focus on trading star shortstop CJ Abrams before pitchers and catchers report within the next few days. An Abrams deal could truly supercharge the next stage of Washington's rebuild.

CJ Abrams trade would completely reset Nationals rebuild

The five-player package for Gore, headlined by the Rangers' first-round pick from last year, Gavin Fien, is a good guideline for what the Nationals should look for when it comes to Abrams. The 25-year-old still hasn't hit his prime, yet he is already a rising star at one of baseball's toughest positions. While Abrams could be a key part of Butera's lineup for the foreseeable future, his long-term home may be second base, not shortstop.

A number of teams have reached out to the Nationals to enquire about Abrams' availability. It's clear, however, that Toboni and company have a high price set for a player that hasn't even reached his physical prime yet. While that makes sense, Abrams has had his share of rash decision-making. Any team looking to swing a trade for the former top prospect would certainly like to make sure those problems are in the past.

Even if they aren't, odds are that Abrams will remain a National, at least for the next few months. If he gets back to his previous All-Star form, then the Nationals' price could rise to another level. However, if he cannot take the next step, then the Washington brain trust will have a choice to make. As it stands right now, moving the rising shortstop would easily be the best way to add more talent to the team's stagnant rebuild. Will the Nats make a deal happen? If so, it could be the tipping point in their quest to return to October glory.