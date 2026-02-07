Ausar Thompson pulled off a stunning block highlight on Josh Hart during the Detroit Pistons' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Thompson is halfway through the third season of his NBA career with the Pistons. He has shined as one of the best young defenders in the league, wowing crowds with his ability to make steals and block shots on a game-by-game basis.

That continued to be the case during Detroit's showdown with New York. The play took place in the final minutes of the first half as Hart went on the fastbreak. Thompson chased him down as he went up and denied the layup by swatting the ball with his elbow.

Ausar Thompson chased Josh Hart down and blocked him with his ELBOW 🤯❌pic.twitter.com/r9rpr6cOMH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2026

How Ausar Thompson, Pistons played against Knicks

It was an excellent block for Ausar Thompson to make, helping the Pistons embarrass the Knicks in a 118-80 blowout win at home.

Detroit dominated New York from start to finish, prevailing in all four quarters. The hosts boasted a 63-42 halftime lead and never looked back, keeping the Knicks' best players in check all night.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and stocks (steals and blocks) made big differences throughout the game. The Pistons prevailed in all three categories after making 17 3-pointers, securing 44 rebounds and recording 16 stocks. It was the opposite for the Knicks after converting eight triples, grabbing 35 rebounds and making seven stocks.

Five players scored in double-digits for Detroit in the win. Daniss Jenkins led the way with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Tobias Harris came next with 15 points and six rebounds, Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and three rebounds, while Paul Reed put up 12 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham provided 11 points and seven assists.

Detroit improved to a 38-13 record on the season, controlling the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games above the Boston Celtics and 5.5 games above the Knicks.

The Pistons will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the red-hot Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.