With the Minnesota Vikings preparing for a Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the latest development shows that starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy couldn't participate in Thursday's practice session. After McCarthy led the Vikings in an epic win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, he missed practice on Thursday for a good reason as he awaits the birth of his newborn son.

Article Continues Below

Reported by Alec Lewis of The Athletic, McCarthy missed practice as he is in a local hospital with his fiancée, awaiting the miracle of life.

“J.J. McCarthy is not at practice today,” Lewis wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s at a local hospital with his fiancée as they await positive news in welcoming their new baby boy. Kevin O’Connell was pumped to share the news.”