The Minnesota Vikings' 2025 season was a rollercoaster that left fans with more questions than answers at the quarterback position. But as the smoke clears, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is making one thing crystal clear: He’s riding with J.J. McCarthy.

Despite a statistical “sophomore” slump that saw the Vikings finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs, Jefferson isn't looking for a veteran savior or a draft-day miracle. Appearing on the Up & Adams Show, the three-time All-Pro threw his full weight behind the young signal-caller.

“As of right now, JJ is my quarterback,” Jefferson told Kay Adams. “For me, it's to get him to where we need to go. And it starts off right now in the offseason.”

"As of right now, JJ [McCarthy] is my quarterback. For me, it's to get him to where we need to go." Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on his QB and holding teammates accountable@JJettas2 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/l9LBBswE4e — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026

The 2025 campaign wasn't always pretty. After missing his entire rookie year due to injury, McCarthy finished with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 starts. His 72.6 passer rating ranked near the bottom of the league, and the chemistry with Jefferson was noticeably inconsistent.

For the first time in his career, Jefferson's production felt the sting of a developing pocket. He finished the season with 84 receptions for 1,048 yards, extending his 1,000-yard streak to six seasons, but he found the end zone only twice, a career-low.

The low point came in a Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, where McCarthy threw for just 87 yards and two picks. However, the duo showed a spark in the season finale, a 16-3 win over those same Packers, where Jefferson hauled in eight catches for 101 yards.

Jefferson highlighted McCarthy’s intangibles as the reason for his confidence. “JJ is a really good quarterback,” Jefferson added. “He's a great leader, he's a great motivator.”

With Sam Darnold and Max Brosmer also seeing time under center last year, the Vikings lacked stability. By declaring McCarthy “his” quarterback in February, Jefferson is aiming to end the uncertainty early.

The Minnesota Vikings face a pivotal 2026, but with the league's best receiver acting as a mentor, the J.J.-to-J.J. connection might finally be ready to take flight.