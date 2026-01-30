As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, they decided to part ways with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Now, the Vikings are searching for their next front office leader.

When they do find the right candidate, he is expected to be a complete 180 from Adofo-Mensah. Minnesota is expected to target a more experienced executive with an “old school” approach, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The search for a new GM will go down after the draft. Like most teams in this position, expect a pivot, likely the opposite of what they just had,” Russini said. “I’d expect an older school type with a strong scouting background, someone rooted in traditional evaluation and personnel building.”

Adofo-Mensah was relatively early into his NFL career before landing the Vikings job. He entered the league in 2013 as the San Francisco 49ers manager of research and development. He eventually became the Cleveland Browns president of football operations. After two years at that post, Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Vikings.

As it stood, it seemed like the general manager was in a good place with Minnesota. He had signed a multi-year contract extension with the franchise in 2025. Just one year later, the Vikings decided to change course.

Adofo-Mensah's time in Minnesota will be defined by his quarterback decisions. He let Sam Darnold walk in free agency and drafted JJ McCarthy. The latter has struggled mightily while the former is set to compete for a Super Bowl title.

Ultimately, that is now the Vikings' mess to clean up. They must find someone prepared to figure out their QB situation. As for Adofo-Mensah, he'll look to land on his feet in another NFL franchise's front office.