Super Bowl Week is here as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

The entire week ahead of the big game is filled with a football and media frenzy. Media Row has reporters, content creators, journalists, analysts, former and current players, former and current coaches, and much more talking about all kinds of things.

Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson made the trip to the Bay Area and talked ball with Kay Adams on her show on Wednesday. Adams asked JJ about how the star receiver was able to reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season. JJ did this despite frustrating quarterback play.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I really don’t. There were some games I only had one or two catches, only 11 yards, 20 yards. I mean, it's just staying a part of the program and staying a part of the plan. Obviously, it was a plan to get me more catches and more yards and more touchdowns, but it just didn't happen that way. So, it was all about leaning on me as a captain and leader of the team, and for once, to not really see me as that player that is getting 150 yards per game.”

Jefferson is one of the game's brightest stars. It is not a shock to see his numbers high. The Vikings ended up ending the season with a winning record, so they were close to a playoff opportunity. The Vikings will be back next season with Jefferson as the top offensive player, aiming to improve on their 9-8 record.

As he alludes to in the quote, JJ may not be the player who gets 150 yards every game and ends the season with 10+ touchdowns, but the 26-year-old star will be a threat on every play. Defenses respect how great he is and game plan around him. The Vikings must be able to find success elsewhere if the entire team is going to be successful.