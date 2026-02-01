The Minnesota Vikings achieved a 14 -3 record during their 2024 campaign, yet the decision to let Sam Darnold leave in free agency remains a significant point of internal contention. Former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently offered a candid reflection on the move, admitting to having persistent second thoughts after the team plummeted to an eight-to-nine record.

While he understood the logic of moving toward the J.J. McCarthy era, seeing Darnold lead the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl has forced a difficult review of their organizational transition plan.

According to a report from The New York Times, the organization declined to re-sign Darnold despite his clear fit in their vertical passing system and his public fondness for Minnesota.

A league source indicated that Darnold might have even accepted a discount to remain with the team, but management prioritized their first-round investment in McCarthy.

Adofo-Mensah later acknowledged that their data on McCarthy was admittedly incomplete, a statement that contradicts earlier reports of internal concerns regarding his readiness.

Mental hurdles following a major knee injury in August 2024 have further complicated the young quarterback's ability to lead a franchise with such high expectations.

While Minnesota struggles, Darnold has thrived in Seattle, producing a statistical resurgence that has captured national attention. He has thrown 60 touchdowns over the last two seasons, nearly matching his entire passing output from his first six years in the league. After a breakout 35-touchdown season in Minnesota, he added 25 more for the Seahawks while amassing over 8,300 passing yards.

This newfound efficiency helped him eliminate the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship, proving that veteran stability and a structured environment can entirely reshape a quarterback's professional trajectory.

The Vikings now face the heavy consequences of prioritizing developmental potential over proven veteran performance.

As the front office looks to bring in quarterback competition for the 2026 offseason, the contrast with Darnold's current success serves as a stark reminder of a major missed opportunity.

Moving forward, the organization must find a way to reconcile these internal doubts and provide the leadership necessary to return to its previous winning standard and to claim a better year.