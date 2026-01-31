With the Minnesota Vikings looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025, there have been some big changes to the team, whether it be in the front office or the coaching staff. As the Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the team has also made changes on their coaching staff, with head coach Kevin O'Connell in the process of building for 2026 and beyond.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Minnesota is bringing in former Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, who will be the assistant head coach. Plus, Keith Carter will be the offensive line coach, which is seemingly a promotion as he was an assistant offensive line coach last season.

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell continues to remodel his staff, adding former Dolphins OC Frank Smith as assistant head coach and Keith Carter as offensive line coach, per me and [Tom Pelissero],” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Smith worked with Mike McDaniel and will help with the offense and run game planning.”

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell makes defensive changes

While rumors will surround the Vikings on the moves the team will continue to make, those aforementioned moves that O'Connell has made were on the offensive side of the ball. With Brian Flores still the defensive coordinator, there have been moves made with position coaches like Gerald Alexander being the defensive backs coach and the defensive pass game coordinator.

Plus, Minnesota has brought in former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. This comes after Vikings assistant Daronte Jones was hired by the Washington Commanders to be their defensive coordinator.

“More additions for the Vikings: Gerald Alexander will become the defensive pass game coordinator and DBs coach, while former Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen comes on as D-line coach and defensive run game coordinator, per me and

[Tom Pelissero]. Daronte Jones left to be Commanders DC,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Minnesota looks to improve after finishing with a 9-8 record, which put them third in the NFC North, with O'Connell wanting to bring the team back to the top.