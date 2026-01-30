The Minnesota Vikings are stunningly firing four-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Despite signing the executive to a contract extension last offseason, the organization is choosing to move in a new direction in 2026.

Adofo-Mensah had been evaluating draft prospects during Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama, so he was probably not expecting such news. While the exact reasons of his dismissal may not come to light, the timing of the decision is bound to raise eyebrows.

Sam Darnold, the quarterback the Vikings failed to re-sign in free agency last March, just threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC Championship. He will represent the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's signal-caller situation is quite murky at the moment. JJ McCarthy showed glimpses of promise during the season, but he completed just 57.6 percent of his passes, tossed more interceptions than TDs and suffered multiple injuries. The Vikings placed their faith in him, and although it is far too early to write off the former national champion, one can only imagine what this 9-8 squad could have achieved with a second year of Darnold.

Article Continues Below

Obviously, though, there could be a number of reasons why the Vikings are seeking a change in the front office (whiffed on several picks). If they no longer agree with Adofo-Mensah's vision for the franchise, then it is best to cut ties now before proceeding any further into the offseason. Still, the optics are clearly concerning. Abruptly firing a GM after allowing him to begin the pre-NFL Draft process stinks of dysfunction.

Rob Brzezinski, Minnesota's longtime executive vice president-football operations, will take over for the time being, per The 33rd team's Ari Meirov. The Vikings will not hire a new general manager until after the draft.

After ending the season on a five-game winning streak, the Purple and Gold will trust Kevin O'Connell to lead the team back to the playoffs. The 2024 NFL Coach of the Year came into the Land of 10,000 Lakes with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, so he could face an adjustment period moving forward.

Vikings fans can only hope that ownership has a sound plan in place amid this big change.