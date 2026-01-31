The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era as they prepare for key offseason activities including free agency and the NFL Draft. They unexpectedly fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after a disappointing season that saw the Vikings finish with a 9-8 record that left them tied for third place in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings gained the tiebreaker over the Lions because they swept the season series. That could hurt them in the upcoming season because the Lions will be the beneficiary of a last-place schedule, something the Vikings appeared destined to have when they had a 4-8 record following a 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

The Vikings closed the year with a 5-game winning streak, but they were far out of playoff contention at that point.

The firing of Adofo-Mensah shifts the team's drafting responsibilities to vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski. Once the draft is completed, the team will search for a new general manager.

How Brzezinski will attempt to fill holes on both sides of the ball has not been determined. However, we asked the Pro Football Focus NFL Mock Draft simulator to come up with a plan. Here's how the Vikings 7-round draft looks, according to the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 18: CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

The 5-11, 180-pound Terrell looks like he will be able to step in and fill a position that has been a weakness for multiple seasons. He finished the season with 48 tackles and 9 passes defensed and he developed a reputation for forcing fumbles with his very accurate “Peanut” punch. He forced 8 fumbles during his career at Clemson.

He has great recognition in zone coverage and he has 4.39 speed in the 40. That speed shows up when he has diagnosed the play and closes on the receiver. He arrives at the scene with nasty intentions and has delivered some impressive hits.

Round 2, Pick 49: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

The 6-2, 203-pound McNeil-Warren is an impressive sight in the defensive backfield. He finished the season with 77 tackles, 6 passes defensed and 2 interceptions.

His size is an impressive factor as he comes with significant force and leverage that other safeties can't match. He has an aggressive style at impact that leads to turnovers because he will attack the ball in addition to securing the tackle. He can punish smaller receivers when he is asked to cover them. He is very smooth in his backpedal and that allows him to get to full speed quickly.

Round 3, Pick 82: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

Bell may have been an afterthought throughout the majority of his college career. He played three years at Wisconsin before transferring to Connecticut after the 2023 season. He caught 50 passes for 860 yards and 5 TDs in the 2024 season, and that gave his coaches at UConn the belief that he was prepared for a big season in 2025.

He delivered on that potential, as the 6-0, 190-pounder caught 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Vikings will not be able to ignore that kind of production.

Round 3, Pick 97: Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

The 6-3, 243-pound senior has the kind of size and frame that should allow him into develop into an ideal edge rusher at the NFL level. He finished the season with 32 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble. As a result, the Vikings will be looking at Barham for the numbers he will produce at the next level and not for what he accomplished in college.

He is a very explosive athlete with the burst to get through the line and destroy plays in the backfield. He has the kind of lateral quickness that allows him to go sideline to sideline. He is a violent tackler who can make ball carriers think about who is coming after them.

Round 5, Pick 161: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

Fisher was one of head coach Curt Cignetti's key players who came with him from James Madison and became game-changing performer for the eventual national champions. He made a huge impact as a junior with the Hoosiers when he had 118 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and he was even more impactful as a senior.

He closed the year with 97 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 2 interceptions. He returned 1 of those picks for a touchdown and also forced a fumble and recovered one. Fisher has the tools to become an impactful player at the next level because he understands how the offense wants to attack and he gets himself in the proper position to shut opponents down.

Round 6, Pick 195: WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Douglas is another player who struggled in his first two years in college at Florida, but he got the scouts attention after he transferred to Texas Tech prior to the 2024 season. After being held to 21 receptions in two seasons with the Gators, Douglas had 60 receptions for 877 yards and 6 TDs in his first season with the Red Raiders and he followed that up with 54-846-7 last season

Round 6, Pick 197: RB Robert Henry, UTSA

A solid ground gainer at UTSA who demonstrated improvement in his 3 seasons. After running for 588 yards and 11 TDs in 2023, he improved his rushing total to 706 yards with an average of 5.4 yards per carry. That number went up significantly last season as he gained 1,045 yards on 151 carries for an average of 6.9 yards per attempt. He also scored 9 rushing TDs.

Henry can catch the ball out of the backfield, but that appears to be an area where he needs to show improvement.

Round 6, Pick 202: WR Noah Thomas, Georgia

After two fairly ordinary seasons at Texas A&M, Thomas moved on to Georgia for his senior season in 2025. He had a fairly ordinary year with 16 receptions for 254 yards an 4 TDs. While the numbers were not great, the 6-5, 205-pound Thomas has the size that NFL teams look for and he will get an opportunity.

Round 7, Pick 234: OG Micah Morris, Georgia

Morris has the makeup of a solid NFL guard as he checks in at 6-4 and 330 pounds. He displayed strength in both hands and he excels at showing his dominance on initial contact. He has core strength as he drives his legs and can regularly overwhelm linebackers and defensive backs when he gets to the second level.

Round 7, Pick 240, WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

Virgil has impressive size at 6-3 and 192 pounds for the position and he was able to catch 57 passes for 705 yards and 6 TDs last season for the Red Raiders.

Prior to his lone season with Texas Tech, he had 3 seasons at Miami-Ohio, and he had shown his ability with 41-816-9 during the 2024 season with the RedHawks.