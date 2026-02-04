At this time last year, there was quite a bit optimism with the Minnesota Vikings. They were coming off a 14-3 season and a victory in their last regular-season game would have given them the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They had a brilliant quarterback in Sam Darnold, a superior defensive coordinator in Brian Flores and arguably the best 1-2 punch at the wide receiver spot with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

The Vikings made the seemingly foolish decision to shake Darnold's hand and wish him good luck as he pursued a new opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks. That opportunity has landed him as the favorite's role in the Super Bowl as the Seahawks prepare to take on the New England Patriots.

Key decision cost GM his job

The Vikings decided that injured and unproven quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the better option for the future than Darnold. It was a difficult and challenging decision, and it ultimately cost general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah his job. He admitted recently that the move had left him torn and there was quite a bit of doubt in his mind. Admitting that gave the Vikings the opportunity to show Adofo-Mensah the door.

Minnesota clearly did not get the results with McCarthy at quarterback that they were hoping for last season. McCarthy was troubled by injuries and inconsistent play, and the Vikings were out of playoff contention after a 26-0 loss to the Seahawks left them with a 4-8 record through Week 13 and had them in last place in the NFC North.

The Vikings would win their last five games of the regular season, but it meant very little. They were able to finish with a respectable 9-8 record and slip past the Detroit Lions into third place in the division. Had that not been the case, the Vikings would have been able to take advantage of a last-place schedule in 2026. It will be that much harder for the Vikings to climb in the division since they won't have that avenue.

The Vikings cut Darnold a year ago, and that may tell you that no player is safe after last season's disappointment. Here's a look at three players who may not be back with the Vikings in the 2026 season.

Running back Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones has been the Vikings' primary running back since the start of the 2024 season. The 31-year-old Jones has played 9 seasons in the NFL and he has quite a bit of tread on his tires. He played seven seasons with the Packers before coming to the Vikings and he has bordered on stardom with both teams.

He has been incredibly productive for a 5th-round draft pick out of Texas-El Paso. Jones has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in four of his seasons, including a career-best 1,138 yards during the 2024 season with the Vikings. He has an excellent burst to get through the hole and do damage at the second level. He is also an excellent receiver, catching an average of 47 passes per season.

However, he played in 12 of 17 games last year for Minnesota with 548 rushing yards and just 2 TDs. There were several games in which backup RB Jordan Mason was the more effective running back.

Jones had a cap hit of $14.8 million last season and he is now a free agent. Running backs who are approaching the 10-year mark are usually not the best investment. The belief is that the Vikings will not bring him back next season.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

The Vikings signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a 3-year, $51 million contract last year with the idea that he would become a game-changing force in the middle of their defensive line.

Allen had been a solid performer during his previous 8 seasons with the Washington Commanders, but he did not reach that level with the Vikings. His numbers were ordinary as he had 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 fumble recovery. He has as many as 9.0 sacks with the Commanders and he made the Pro Bowl twice with Washington.

The Vikings need an impact performer in the middle of the defensive line, and Allen is not that player. There is an excellent chance the Vikings will cut Allen and try to find another defensive tackle that can play with more snarl and effectiveness.

Center Ryan Kelly

The Vikings have had issues with their interior offensive linemen for years, and the center position has been a particular problem. Minnesota signed Ryan Kelly in the offseason to replace the disappointing Garrett Bradbury. The Vikings' former center signed with the Patriots and has worked out fairly well.

Injuries have limited Kelly in each of the last three seasons. He played 14 and 10 games, respectively, with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 and '24, and that number shrunk to 8 games with the Vikings last season. The years have taken its toll on the 10-year veteran from Alabama, and it seems quite likely that the Vikings will let him go in the offseason.