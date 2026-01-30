The Minnesota Vikings announced that they fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager on Friday. It's a move that came as a shock to many. However, the buzz around the rumor mill wasn't quite a shock to anyone in the organization or the league, but the timing was seemingly odd.

Reports indicate that the Vikings' decision to fire the 44-year-old former GM came as a shock only due to the timing, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Lewis claims that those within the organization, along with those in the NFL, are not surprised by the club's decision to move on from Adofo-Mensah. From the sounds of it, many believed Minnesota was going to make that announcement a lot sooner.

“Talking to Vikings staffers: This was not at all expected to happen at this point in the calendar. Many are blindsided. There had certainly been a lot of tension in recent weeks and months, and a lot of murkiness within decision-making process.

“I should clarify: The move being made is not a surprise to anyone in the building or across the NFL (agents, execs, coaches, etc.). It's the timing that blindsided. Vikings ownership, though, went through a pretty methodical process the last few weeks. Decided it was time.”

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent four seasons as the Vikings' general manager. The franchise quickly named longtime executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski as the interim GM. He is expected to retain that role through the 2026 NFL Draft. Minnesota does not plan to hire a new general manager until after the draft.

Typically, organizations choose to fire general managers or coaches early on in the offseason, usually right after the regular season ends. However, the Vikings went with a different approach and waited until late January to make that decision. It's a bold move, but based on the rumors spreading across the league, it may have been inevitable.