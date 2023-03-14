Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Take part in the trials and redeem yourself. Here are the details for The Outlast Trials, its release date, gameplay, and story.

The Outlast Trials Release Date: May 18, 2023

Early Access for The Outlast Trials begins on May 18, 2023. The game will be available on PC.

The Outlast Trials Gameplay

The Outlast Trials is a first-person survival horror game that happens in the Outlast Universe. Just like in the series’ two previous games, players cannot outright fight back against the game’s many dangers. However, this does not mean that the players are completely defenseless. In the previous games, players could only run and hide from those who want to kill them. In Outlast Trials, however, players have tools they can use to delay their enemies. Take note, however, that you will not be able to fully take them down. These tools will only delay the enemies, so the player must still run and hide.

Another key difference in this game is that the player is no longer alone. Up to four players can help each other in each of the game’s trials, all in pursuit of a common goal. Although players can still dive into the trials alone, having one or more people with you helps. Some maps have areas that need two people to access, and this opens the way for shortcuts and secrets. Not only that, but when your HP goes to 0, your teammates can help you get back up.

As for the trials, it varies from map to map. However, they mostly follow the same general flow. The player must enter the map and follow a string of objectives. This varies from finding documents to executing a traitor, or even just plain hiding from a hunter. The players must work together to keep each other alive and get out of each trial in one piece.

The Outlast Trials Story

The Outlast Trials happens during the Cold War era, during a time when tensions were rising. The Murkoff Corporation offers those who are lost, poor, and have nowhere else to go a unique opportunity, the chance to become part of something greater. However, unbeknownst to them, this unique opportunity is not an easy one, nor is it painless. Those who accept the Corporation’s offer are subjected to brutal experiments, and tests that involve brainwashing, mind control, and more. They do not care about their test subjects’ well-being. They only care about the results, and you must give them the results they want.

Although this game happens in the same universe as Outlast 1 and 2, it is a standalone game. That means that players do not need to play those games to enjoy this one. You may read our first impressions of the game from the game’s closed beta last year to get a feel of what the game is like.

