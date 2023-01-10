By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

For Kentucky commit Rob Dillingham, he made the right choice when he joined Overtime Elite after a chaotic time in Ye’s Donda Academy.

Dillingham was among several players who left Donda Academy last year amid the issues caused by Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments. Various high-profile high school basketball tournaments such as the Hoophall Classic and Play-By-Play Classic, ended their partnerships with Donda Academy in light of the controversy, leading many aspiring professional athletes to leave as well.

After his departure, Dillingham signed with Overtime Elite last November. And sure enough, he couldn’t ask for a better situation.

“It’s just more pro-like here. It helps me get ready for Kentucky and what comes after Kentucky,” Dillingham said, per The Athletic.

Aside from being in the right environment at Overtime Elite, Rob Dillingham also likes the competition he’s facing in the league. For one, he gets to face 2023 NBA Draft top prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson. Both siblings are projected to be in the Top 5 of the upcoming draft.

“You understand that if you can play against the twins, you can play against anybody,” Dillingham added. “Cal just knew putting me in this situation would help me as a player to develop pro habits, having to wake up on time and have a pro schedule and play this competition and get this coaching. He just liked the whole situation, basically. It’s like playing in the NBA almost. They keep you in check here and show you what it takes at that highest level. It’s really showing me what I need to improve on and what I really need to get ready for Kentucky.”

It remains to be seen how Rob Dillingham will develop and evolve his playing style at Overtime Elite, but clearly, he has taken a positive step in his career.