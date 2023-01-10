By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The 2023 NBA Draft boasts one of the most talented and talked-about draft classes in modern NBA history. Two prospects in particular, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, stand out as the best in the class. The former is a 7’4″ behemoth with superb shooting touch and ball-handling abilities, while the latter is an explosive three-level scorer with a great work ethic.

However, for as much as folks love to hype up Henderson and Wembanyama, the 2023 draft will be much more than a two-person draft. For example, 19-year-old twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson are currently starring with the Overtime Elite league’s City Reapers.

The Thompson brothers’ all-around play has caught the eye of at least one draftnik, as Amen is ranked third and Ausar fourth in Bleacher Report’s recent mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman.

Amen Thompson is the more well-known twin of the two. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game for the City Reapers this season. Thompson has been practically automatic from inside the three-point arc thus far, as he’s converting a whopping 67.0% of his two-point field goal attempts. That being said, he’s really struggled from three (22.2% on 2.7 attempts per contest).

Ausar Thompson, meanwhile, is putting up 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks with the City Reapers. Thompson’s stats are very similar to his brother’s, with maybe the biggest difference being that Ausar is shooting the three-ball well. He’s hitting a respectable 36.1% of his looks from distance.

Here’s to hoping the aforementioned mock draft turns out to predict the future and both Thompson brothers get chosen in the top five.