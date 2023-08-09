The Overtime Elite has become a much bigger deal, especially after Amen and Ausar Thompson both got selected in the top 10 of the 2023 NBA Draft. The 2024 NBA Draft has a few Overtime Elite players who are projected to go pretty high, so more and more players are considering joining the league.

However, 5-star twins Matt and Ryan Bewley have decided to head to Chicago State to play college ball, per Travis Branham of 247Sports.

‘Former 2023 five-star twins Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley of @OvertimeElite have announced they have signed to play at Chicago State on Instagram.'

The twins made the announcement on Instagram, and this is a massive addition for Chicago State and head coach Gerald Gillion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bewley twins agreed to a two-year deal worth seven figures with Overtime Elite back in May of 2021, and now they are headed to play college basketball at Chicago State. They joined Overtime Elite while they were in high school, and they reunite with Gillion, who was their AAU coach for Team Breakdown.

The brothers had plenty of highlights at West Oaks high school before heading to the Overtime Elite and they made their presence felt in two seasons in the league.

Matt Bewley was EATING in last night's W 🍽 📊 13 PTS | 14 REB | 6 BLK pic.twitter.com/vj764gEFIm — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) January 16, 2023

The twins are just 19 years old and should help Chicago State turn things around after an 11-20 record this past season. Landing two five-star talents who have lots of experience despite their young age is certainly a step in the right direction. Let's see which other players decide to join the Overtime Elite before going to play college or NBA ball.