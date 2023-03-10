The 2023 NBA Draft has evoked much excitement from fans, especially those of basement-dwelling franchises. The hype tends to center around two names, though. Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. But anyone who watched the Overtime Elite Finals know there are two more names not to be overlooked ahead of June 22.

Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson led the City Reapers to a sweep over the YNG Dreamerz to clinch the league’s second ever championship Tuesday night. Ausar, the 2022-23 OE MVP, scored a game-high 24 points and nailed a game-winning 3-pointer to put a bow on a thrilling three-game series. Not to be outdone, his brother Amen was the hero the previous game with a buzzer-beating layup.

They are not fazed by the blue chip prospects they will continue to be compared to in the coming months.

“I always try to run my own race,” Ausar Thompson told Shams Charania of The Athletic. “I wish them the best of luck, but I don’t really worry about them too much. They’re great players, though. And we’re also great players.”

Amen Thompson is refusing to compete against Wembanyama and Henderson ahead of the draft and is instead focused on preparing himself for the massive transition into the NBA.

“There’s a whole league you got to worry about next year. Coaches, a whole different thing. So, I’m just trying to be the best player in the league, not in this draft class,” Amen said.

Fans are truly witnessing a new era of the NBA Draft. the top five may be comprised of three or four players not currently playing college basketball. The Thompson twins have done everything in their power to ensure that scouts know their abilities, even if they are not garnering the same national spotlight as French phenom Wembanyama and G League star Henderson.

They have raised their stock with impressive play- Ausur averaged 21 points per game and Amen led the league in assists with 9.2. Furthermore, their budding stardom has likely put many more eyes on the Overtime Elite.