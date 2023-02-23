When Overtime Elite first began, the premise was to provide high school players with a possible alternative to the traditional college basketball route. Players can begin getting paid while prepping for the NBA Draft. During the 2022 draft, Dominick Barlow became the first Overtime Elite player to make to the NBA when he was signed as an undrafted free agent to a two-way contract by the San Antonio Spurs. Ausar and Amen Thompson are projected to be top-5 picks in the 2023 draft. The program has quite a few intriguing NBA prospects and in ESPN’s most recent 2024 mock NBA Draft, both Izan Almansa and Alex Sarr are projected to be top-17 picks.

The mock draft has Izan Almansa being drafted with the No. 16 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Alex Sarr being selected with the No. 17 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. Should these projections hold true, it would speak to the success of Overtime Elite which was met with questions during the program’s inception.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season with Overtime Elite, Almansa has been averaging 9.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 58.3 percent from the field. The versatile big man from Spain is also shooting 37.5 percent from the three-point line. Sarr has been averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 30 percent from the three-point line.

This is the second season Overtime Elite has been in existence. They are based in Atlanta, GA and they also provide a pathway for players to retain college eligibility.