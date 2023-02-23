New offers are already stacking up for Overtime Elite’s Eli Ellis. Less than a day after winning the program’s Most Improved Player award, the sharpshooter announced on Twitter that he’s received a scholarship offer from Texas A&M.

Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University!!! pic.twitter.com/jPuimmOSMb — Thereal_eliellis15 (@Eliellis25) February 23, 2023

Ellis, a six-foot guard from the high school Class of 2025, took his game to new heights this season during his season go-around with Overtime Elite.

The Hickory, N.C. native averaged 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals for Overtime Elite’s City Reapers this season, shooting an impressive 43.9% from beyond the arc on nearly seven three-point attempts per game. Making that long-range accuracy even more impressive? Approximately 65% of Ellis’ shots came from deep, cementing his status as one of the preeminent marksmen in prep basketball.

Ellis’ ascent was a driving factor behind the City Reapers’ 14-1 record this season, the best among four OTE teams. He saved his best for last, too, on an upward trajectory all season long before dropping 15 total threes in two of the City Reapers’ final three games before the playoffs.

Led by Ellis and twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, likely top-10 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the City Reapers tipoff the OTE postseason semifinals on Friday against the Cold Hearts.

Texas A&M is 21-7 this season, second in the SEC and currently ranked No. 25 in the country. The Aggies finish 2022-23 with road games against Mississippi State and Ole Miss before welcoming No. 2 Alabama to College Station for senior day, a game that could decide the conference’s regular season champion.