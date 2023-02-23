City Reapers guard Eli Ellis is your Most Improved Player for the 2022-23 season of the Overtime Elite league.

Ellis has been a big part of the City Reapers’ dominance in the campaign, which saw them top the standings with a 14-1 record. While he got off to a slow star, failing to reach double digits in scoring in their first three games of the campaign, he soon found his groove and ultimately became a huge threat for the team.

In the last four games he played for the team in the regular season, he averaged 18.8 points on over 40 percent shooting.

bELIeve in the work 👌Eli Ellis wins Most Improved Player 🚀 @Eliellis25 pic.twitter.com/kza8sjE71K — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) February 22, 2023

Eli Ellis averaged 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2022-23. On the Overtime Elite’s website, he was listed to have averages of 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per 40.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The fact that Ellis won the Most Improved Player honor on the City Reapers despite having two other incredible talents alongside him is definitely impressive. He played with the twins, Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, and while most the attention was on the two, he was able to cement his role as a reliable long-distance threat and scorer.

Ausar Thompson actually won MVP, so Ellis’ win gives the City Reapers another reason to celebrate.

Sure enough, plenty of eyes will be on Ausar, Eli and the City Reapers as they head to the semifinals of the Overtime Elite playoffs. They will be facing the Cold Hearts on Sunday, and there are certainly huge expectations on them now with their star-studded roster.