Overwatch 2 Aim Assist Controller Bug Bleeds through PC Controls

Overwatch 2 aim assist may be messing up how players on the PC play, as players report feeling mouse and keyboard aiming feels “floaty.” Several reports suggest that an Overwatch 2 aim assist controller bug bleeds through the mouse and keyboard controls for the PC, leading to some difficulty in aiming with your mouse on the PC.

Players who have investigated the matter report that the game might have a “hidden setting” affecting the way they aim with their mouse and keyboard while playing on PC, leaving the experience kind of “floaty.” Player AmonBull reports it, saying that disabling this “hidden setting” could get rid of the floaty feeling you get while playing with a mouse and keyboard.

Controller settings are bleeding over into PC mouse input. Menu>Options>Controls>Controller+Advanced>Set Aim Smoothing to 0% This fixes the floaty feeling ow2 has#Overwatch2 #Overwatch — Bull (@AmonBull) October 7, 2022

Players can fix the floaty feeling by setting their Aim Smoothing down to 0%. Now, supposedly this was only applicable to controllers, but this aim assist appears to also work for PC. Of course, this would have been fine if you were deliberately using aim assist for your mouse and keyboard controls, but for most Overwatch 2 players, this aim assist setting is unintended, leaving the controls to feel unnatural. Tuning this setting down to 0% reportedly makes aiming to feel a lot closer to how it felt on the original Overwatch.

Most players were skeptical at first, but at least one former skeptic has since come around after trying it out themselves. “I was super skeptical of people like Kephrii complaining about it but after testing this myself I’m almost 99% convinced this must be the bug,” says the user. “I think the controller aim smoothing adds a bunch of input lag on PC and setting to 0 disables it.”

Still, while many people would swear to this trick, a large majority of players remain skeptical of this supposed fix. Many say that they don’t feel any difference with these settings, so, if you’re trying this out, your mileage might vary.

Overwatch 2 came out on October 4, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch.