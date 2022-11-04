Overwatch 2 launched on October 5 and while we’ve just played for over a month, Activision Blizzard will be revealing a new hero later today! We will have a sneak peek on the new hero coming out during the Overwatch League Grand Finals on November 4, 4PM PT. Fans can catch the Overwatch League Grand Finals over at Overwatch’s official Youtube channel so don’t miss out on who will join our list of heroes.



The new hero will most likely be released in at the start of Overwatch 2’s second season on December 6. Overwatch 2’s Game Director, Aaron Keller, already revealed in a stream that the new hero will be somebody the players already have seen before, and that he will be connected to the new map, also be arriving in Season 2. Most of the fans guessed Mauga, a member of Talon’s Heavy Assault. We will have to wait and see during the Grand Finals of the Overwatch League.

Get an early look at the next #Overwatch2 hero.



Friday, Nov 4 at #OWLGrandFinals.



Tune in 👀 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2022



In other Overwatch 2 news, Activision Blizzard temporarily removed Mei from the playable characters roster due to her bug. This was done so due to her Ice Wall ability creating a bug that allowed players to “reach unintended locations,” giving unfair advantages in some maps. Mei’s return is set at November 15 for viable play. In addition to this bug fix on the same day, Activision Blizzard will also have a balance change patch that was planned before. We will have an update that will nerf a couple characters like Genji, D.Va, Kiriko and more.





Don’t forget to tune in for the new hero reveal on the Overwatch League Grand Finals on November 4, 4PM PT.

