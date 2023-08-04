The future of the Pac-12 Conference is on thin ice with rumors swirling of Washington, Oregon, and Arizona leaving. The Arizona rumors picked up on Thursday night regarding a Big 12 move, and Washington and Oregon have been reportedly interested in joining the Big Ten. However, overnight, there was a turn for the better for the Pac-12, although it seems to have hit another snag on Friday morning, per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

‘Pac 12 couldn't close a Grant of Rights deal this morning. Fate of league likely rests on if Oregon can make a deal with the Big Ten. There is hesitancy among many in Big Ten about logistics of 18 team league, travel to Eugene. Money usually wins out in these things. We'll see.'

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has been working hard to get a deal done, although with programs reportedly thinking of a departure, it has not been easy. Now, there has been a giant snag, and all eyes are on Washington and Oregon.

However, the ACC and Pac-12 have been discussing a merger, and one anonymous athletic director expressed a desire to make things work, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If we can help support the Pac-12, I’m all for it,” one ACC athletic director told On3, “college athletics needs the West Coast league.”

As for the ACC, Florida State has been looking for a potential exit with SEC rumors swirling, so merging forces with the Pac-12 would make sense, although it would be a nightmare from a logistical standpoint.

What happens next remains to be seen, but the situation is extremely fluid.