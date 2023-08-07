Rumors of a merger between the Mountain West and Pac-12 have been circling recently ever since the Pac-12 started to lose programs left and right. Speaking on the potential merger of his school's conference, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman gave his candid thoughts on a union, reports Casper Star Tribune's Ryan Thorburn.

“For Wyoming, we are proud of who we are. We were one of the original founders of the original WAC and original members of the Mountain West Conference. We've been an important cog in the history of this league and the history of the Western Athletic Conference, and we've been successful. We have a passionate fan base, albeit small, but passionate. So, we feel like we're positioned well but we're not going to take anything for granted.”

Wyoming AD Tom Burman is confident that his school would be an asset for whatever conference held them, including the Mountain West. However, Burman does emphasize that the Pac-12 has a current problem on their hands that is going to cause financial problems regardless.

“Well, I can guarantee you the first thing those four schools are going to do is to do everything in their power to try to find a Big 12, ACC, Big Ten, doesn’t matter, they'ree going to try to find something better. But that is going to be very, very difficult. I'm not sure any can do that, but I think there's a few that cannot do that. And I feel terrible for them. They have an enormous financial problem going forward and that's going to cost people jobs, which is sad, it's not a good situation to be in. But they will figure it out, they're big universities with great states behind them and my guess is they can figure out a way to finance this, to get themselves back together and see where the next 10 years goes.”

Whatever happens with the Pac-12 and Mountain West, Burman is sure that money is going to be lost. Stay tuned into any more rumors of a merger and if Wyoming will belong to a new conference anytime soon.