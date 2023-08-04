The dismantling of the Pac-12 conference has unfolded similarly to a horror movie for the last year. It started off with a big punch to the gut with USC and UCLA announcing their monumental decision to join the Big Ten. Things simmered a little, with maybe a jump scare here and there, but nothing too debilitating happening for months.

Then came the climax with other notable league members like Colorado and Arizona leaving a couple of gashes in the Pac-12. Oregon and Washington's departure appeared inevitable at that point. Though, reports suggested that the conference could be saved from complete implosion after all. Then, just as we started to put our guards down, the two schools turned around to deal the Pac-12 one more, likely fatal blow.

Both now follow the Trojans and Bruins to the Big Ten, leaving the surviving Washington State unsure of its future. The program knew that things could take a disastrous turn, but that doesn't make this impending collapse any easier.

“We are disappointed with the recent decisions by some of our Pac-12 peers. While we had hoped that our membership would remain together, this outcome was always a possibility,” WSU president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun said in a joint statement, per Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.



The Cougars are only five years removed from an 11-win campaign and surely have aspirations to climb their way back up the standings this season. All of their goals will unfairly be overshadowed following these latest exits. The focus will be on the future of Washington State football, athletics and the league.

The surviving Pac-12 members have no choice but to lick their wounds and brace themselves for the adversity that lies ahead. Fans should at least be encouraged by the steps the university is taking to protect itself, amid all of the carnage.

“We've prepared for numerous scenarios, including our current situation,” Schulz and Chun said. “With exceptional student-athletes, a strong Cougar tradition and incredible support from our fans, donors and alumni, we will chart the best path forward together.”

Can the conference hold onto Washington State and regroup? Or will they be the next casualty in this ongoing scream fest?