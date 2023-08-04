There it is: Oregon and Washington are expected to make the move to the Big Ten Conference after weeks and weeks of rumors and drama. The Colorado Buffaloes made the move to the Big 12, and rumors involving Arizona following the Buffs have made the Pac-12 a giant question mark. As a result, the future of the Pac-12 looks extremely murky, especially with Arizona State and Utah both exploring options to leave.

The reactions after this madness have been overwhelming, and it all involves what happens to the Pac-12.

The demise of the Pac-12 is truly stunning. Meanwhile, the Big East like https://t.co/O264v35HNe pic.twitter.com/fC7Duf9N8w — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 4, 2023

Ahh, yes the Big 10. The good old Midwest…checks notes, Oregon? Washington? Rutgers? Maryland? What in the world…. https://t.co/AWWLdDW5FU — Mitch Lutzke (@MitchL24) August 4, 2023

If the deal goes through, the PAC12 is effectively dead. https://t.co/IKZBdyZPkg — Aaron Apollo Camp (@campaaronapollo) August 4, 2023

I thought the Big Ten didn’t want to be the ones to end the Pac-12 (lol) https://t.co/ZBHP2Ejybq — Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) August 4, 2023

RIP Pac-12. The funeral committee will be announced later today. https://t.co/ptPP9PQzFi — Nick Gazerro: Part 2 (@nikgazcs2) August 4, 2023

As of now, there aren't many Pac-12 programs remaining, and even the ones that are don't bring much excitement. If Utah, Arizona State, and Arizona do end up leaving, then Stanford, California, Oregon State, and Washington State will be the only ones remaining.

Perhaps a merger with the Mountain West Conference makes the most sense at this point, and the latest Pac-12 media rights deal hitting a snag sent everybody into panic mode.

What’s left for the Pac-12 now? Combine with the Mountain West under the familiar Pac brand? Stanford

Cal

Oregon State

Washington State

San Diego State

Fresno State

Boise State

UNLV

Nevada

San Jose State

Utah State

Wyoming

Utah State

New Mexico

Colorado State

Air Force Yikes. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) August 4, 2023

There are plenty of questions about what happens next here, but the future of the Pac-12 Conference looks murky, at best, and there's a legitimate chance of this thing going under after the latest turn of events.

The realignment and expansion talks across college sports have easily been the biggest story over the past few weeks, and now everybody waits to see what happens with the Pad-12, Mountain West, Big Ten, and Big 12 in what should be a busy couple of weeks. As of now, the Pac-12 could be ending quickly.