There it is: Oregon and Washington are expected to make the move to the Big Ten Conference after weeks and weeks of rumors and drama. The Colorado Buffaloes made the move to the Big 12, and rumors involving Arizona following the Buffs have made the Pac-12 a giant question mark. As a result, the future of the Pac-12 looks extremely murky, especially with Arizona State and Utah both exploring options to leave.

The reactions after this madness have been overwhelming, and it all involves what happens to the Pac-12.

As of now, there aren't many Pac-12 programs remaining, and even the ones that are don't bring much excitement. If Utah, Arizona State, and Arizona do end up leaving, then Stanford, California, Oregon State, and Washington State will be the only ones remaining.

Perhaps a merger with the Mountain West Conference makes the most sense at this point, and the latest Pac-12 media rights deal hitting a snag sent everybody into panic mode.

There are plenty of questions about what happens next here, but the future of the Pac-12 Conference looks murky, at best, and there's a legitimate chance of this thing going under after the latest turn of events.

The realignment and expansion talks across college sports have easily been the biggest story over the past few weeks, and now everybody waits to see what happens with the Pad-12, Mountain West, Big Ten, and Big 12 in what should be a busy couple of weeks. As of now, the Pac-12 could be ending quickly.