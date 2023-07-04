The Indiana Pacers released their NBA Summer League roster in June.

Highlighted by four selections from the 2023 NBA Draft and a few members from last year's Pacers squad, Indiana will have plenty of newer and more familiar faces to call upon as they work through their Summer League schedule.

Last year's Pacers roster went 2-3 behind a roster that featured guards Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte. They earned the same record as the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs went 1-4, while the Dallas Mavericks finished with a record of 0-5.

Who can stand out as some of the top Pacers prospects in this year's Summer League run?

Bennedict Mathurin

Mathurin, the former No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, played alongside a few other returning players on last year's roster. He had a productive rookie season for the Pacers last year, averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per the 78 games and 17 starts he earned last season.

Mathurin's ability to learn about playing as a starter caught the eye of Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who had high praise for the former Arizona guard in March.

“(Bennedict) Mathurin is learning a lot about playing as a starter in high-level games and what that's all about,” Carlisle said. “I like his vibe, I like his approach, and I like that fact that he is a sponge for information right now.”

Having an experienced player who has already spent one year refining his craft with the Pacers can only help Indiana in this year's Summer League. The 2022-23 All-Rookie First Team selection will have less to prove this July. He can be a reliable option for a roster with a handful of incoming rookies.

Jarace Walker

The 6-foot-8-inch forward from Houston was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Indiana officially signed him and guard Ben Sheppard on Saturday.

Walker can at least address the Pacers' need for a starting power forward. Walker can be a solid option on an Indiana squad that plenty of guard talent, using the skills he showcased with the Cougars to bring a little bit of everything to its Summer League squad and beyond.

“I feel like just what I bring to the table is exactly what this team was missing,” Walker said in June, via All Pacers. “That extra defender, extra rebounder, extra playmaker, shot creator. Just somebody that brings a little bit of everything to the table.”

Andrew Nembhard

Nembhard, who played on last year's Summer League roster, played in 75 games and started in 63 for Indiana last season. He earned 27.6 minutes per game last season, averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The opportunities he earned last year gave him the chance to grow and test out his skills in a variety of different ways.

“The best thing to grow your game is playing time,” Nembhard said, via All Pacers. “Got to get some playing time, got to be in different roles. Got to test my game out in a lot of different ways.”

Along with Mathurin, Nembhard will have plenty of extra reps to work with before they return to the Pacers next season. The Summer League can allow both players to find their fit with Walker and some of Indiana's newer rookies this summer before next season.