The Indiana Pacers are building a core and becoming a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Indiana changed their roster at the 2021-22 deadline when they traded away All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for young and promising guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton has become the centerpiece for the Pacers and made his first All-Star appearance this season. He averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Haliburton shot 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

He is a great playmaker and has been an efficient scorer for Indiana. The Pacers also have a quality center in Myles Turner, as they extended him this past season. Turner is one of the best defensive bigs and can shoot from three well. He averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. Turner shot 54.8 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from behind the arc.

Benedict Mathurin is their other building block as a young forward that had a promising rookie campaign. He averaged 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 43.4 percent and 32.3 percent from downtown. Mathurin made the 2022-23 All-Rookie First Team with his outstanding play.

The Pacers were able to add to this core in the draft by acquiring Jarace Walker via a trade back to 8th overall. Indiana will now look to add to their core in free agency. With that said, here are the three best targets in free agency for the Pacers after the 2023 NBA Draft.

3. Forward P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington could be a good fitting role player for the Pacers. Washington had a career year for Charlotte, averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 44.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three.

He is a solid scorer and can space the floor with his three-point shot. Washington is a solid scorer with the versatility to play power forward and center. He is undersized to be a traditional center but can be a small ball center.

Washington could be a valuable player for Indiana, and they should consider pursuing him in free agency.

2. Forward Grant Williams

Grant Williams would be a great free agent for the Pacers to pursue. Williams is a great role player, as he plays quality defense and shoots the three-ball at a great clip. This season, he averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds across 79 games for the Boston Celtics, shooting 45.4 percent and 39.5 percent from downtown.

While Williams isn't a star, he can be a star in his role. The 24-year-old could slot in as the starting power forward or be a depth forward for Indiana. He would be an excellent fit for the Pacers, and they should try and sign him in free agency.

1. Forward Cameron Johnson

If they can get him from restricted free agency, Cameron Johnson would be a phenomenal signing. Johnson is a restricted free agency, and the Brooklyn Nets will likely do everything they can to re-sign him. However, that doesn't mean the Pacers can't offer Johnson a deal.

The 27-year-old forward is a quality two-way forward that shoots extremely well from three. In 25 games with the Nets after being traded there at the deadline, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot 46.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three.

Johnson would be a great fit in a lineup with Haliburton. His three-point shooting, paired with an elite playmaker in Haliburton, would make for a great combo.

The Pacers have a solid core and have been steadily improving their roster. They should target Washington, Williams, and Johnson to add depth and good fits to their team.