By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Most Miami Heat fans are familiar with Eric Reid. The renowned announcer has made quite a name for himself with his trademark “kaboom” expression gaining a bit of a cult following among Miami supporters everywhere. As it turns out, even Indiana Pacers stud Buddy Hield is familiar with Reid’s reputation.

Reid recently took to Twitter to share a rather animated encounter with the Pacers veteran. Based on his story, it seems that Reid decided to go full savage on the Pacers vet as the former exhibited his unwavering loyalty to Heat nation:

“Last night be4 the gm enjoyed my talk w/ @PacersBuddy Hield. He’s from Freeport, Bahamas & is 1 of @NBA’s best 3P shooters. When I intro’d myself to him, he asked ‘You-the Kaboom guy?’ He requested a Kaboom call for himself. Told him @MiamiHEATnation wouldn’t approve. No can do,” Reid wrote in his tweet.

That’s probably not the reaction Hield was expecting — especially since it was just a couple of days before Christmas. Nevertheless, Reid still decided to reject Hield’s request for a “kaboom.” This is how loyal this man is to his beloved Heat.

Unfortunately for Miami, it was Hield and the Pacers who came out on top of their matchup. Tyrese Haliburton was the hero of the day for Indiana, exploding for 43 points on 10 three-pointers. It was a mind-blowing outing for the All-Star hopeful, and it was a performance worthy of beating the opposition on any given day. It just so happened that the Heat were on the wrong end of Haliburton’s heroics on Thursday night.