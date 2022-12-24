By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler offered a strong message to the team after suffering another injury, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“I can only imagine how my teammates feel and my coaches feel, how coach Pat and them feel,” Butler said. “But I want to be out there, honestly. Because I think that I can help. I know that I can help. And I will get this thing right and we’ll be ready to string together some wins.”

Butler, who’s currently dealing with a sprained ankle, has been hit hard by the injury bug throughout the 2022-2023 campaign. The Heat have endured a mediocre season as well. Miami features a strong core of players with Jimmy Butler leading the charge. But they have been unable to overcome injuries and underperformance.

Butler admitted that he’s dealt with bad luck this season, per Tim Reynolds of ESPN.

“My luck’s not the greatest right now,” Butler said. “You’ve got to take it in stride, man. It’s part of this game, part of this league. But I’ll be back.”

Miami is hopeful that they can stay afloat amid Jimmy Butler’s absence. But the Eastern Conference is loaded with talent. The Celtics and Bucks have battled for the top spot all season long. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have impressed and the Nets are finally figuring things out. The road to the postseason will be a challenging one for the Heat.

They need Jimmy Butler to return as soon as he can. For now, they will attempt to take care of business without their best player.