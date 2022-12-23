By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Holiday season is in full swing right now. In NBA terms, this means a handful of must-see Christmas games waiting on the horizon. It also means that trade season is approaching as well. One player to watch in this respect is Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield.

Several teams from across the league have reportedly “expressed interest” in the 30-year-old veteran, reports NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 30-year-old has made a significant impact on the Pacers this season, averaging 17.4 points on 44.6 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest. Hield is also knocking down 3.6 triples per game on a highly-efficient 39.7-percent clip, making him one of the most dangerous marksmen in the league today. Moreover, Hield has yet to miss a single game for Indiana this season, starting all 32 games for the Pacers thus far.

It’s no surprise that Buddy Hield has emerged as a prime trade target for multiple teams in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers have been a side that has been rumored to be seriously interested in acquiring the former Oklahoma University standout, but it is clear that LeBron James and Co. are not alone in their pursuit.

Previous reports suggest that LA already had initial discussions with the Pacers surrounding Hield, but that trade talks stalled because of LA’s unwillingness to part ways with their two future first-round picks. Indiana seems to have slapped a high price tag on Hield, and with competition now emerging, it seems that the Lakers will need to cough up some of their best assets if they really want to get their man.