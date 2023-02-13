Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and big man Myles Turner both starred in Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Haliburton finished with 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, while Turner scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field in the 127-113 Indiana loss. So when Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and the Utah Jazz visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena to play the Pacers on Monday night, every Pacers fan will surely want to know: Are Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner injury statuses vs. Jazz

The Pacers have Haliburton (left thigh contusion) and Turner (sore lower back) listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown, per a tweet from Tony East. No other Pacers players are currently dealing with an injury.

Haliburton, 22, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers. He’s emerged as a bona fide star in year three, as he’s averaging 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 46 appearances this season (all starts).

Meanwhile, Turner, 26, is in his eighth year in the big leagues and has spent all of them with the Pacers. He’s putting up per-game splits of 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks thus far in 2022-23.

The Pacers will likely have their hands full against the Jazz on Monday, regardless of if Turner and Haliburton play. After all, the Pacers own just a 2-8 record over their last ten games and are currently riding a four-game losing streak. But with regard to the question, Are Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner playing vs. the Jazz, the answer is maybe.