By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Published 19 hours ago



Bennedict Mathurin has gotten off to a phenomenal start to his NBA career and has firmly vaulted himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation despite coming off the bench. He continued to make an argument for his candidacy on Wednesday after his latest feat against the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN’s Stats and Info Twitter page, Mathurin became the first Indiana Pacers rookie to score 20 points in a half while knocking down at least five three-point shots in the past 25 seasons.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points in the first half tonight, including five 3-pointers. He's the first Pacers rookie to score 20 pts and make five 3-pointers in a half over the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/UODbdlQ8In — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 10, 2022

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Bennedict Mathurin attended high school at the NBA Academy Latin America in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He spent one season at the University of Arizona before declaring for the draft. He made headlines before even playing a single NBA game when he made some shocking comments regarding facing off against LeBron James.

On the season, Mathurin has been the Pacers’ second-leading scorer at 19.7 points per game while coming off the bench in all 10 of the team’s games so far. He’s grabbing 3.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.4 assists. He’s shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range. He’s second among rookies in scoring behind only Paolo Banchero and he’s fourth in three-point percentage behind Jake LaRavia, Tari Eason and Shaedon Sharpe.

In Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers have one of the top young duos in the NBA and the future looks bright. The Pacers are currently 5-5, but if they can sneak above .500 and Mathurin continues to put up these numbers, he could be a lock for the Rookie of the Year Award.