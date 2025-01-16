Bennedict Mathurin made some waves last night when, after a foul call against him as he bumped Evan Mobley from behind on a layup attempt during the Indiana Pacers' 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he lost his cool. Mathurin went scorched earth on official Natalie Sago, yelling out expletives against her and then bumping her for good measure — warranting an immediate ejection from the game.

Mathurin, in fact, received three technical fouls last night in the Pacers' loss — one for “doing a pull-up or chin-up on the rim” and then two in quick succession for his outburst against Sago. And in the aftermath of his actions, the league has decided to suspend him for one game without pay for “inappropriate contact” with the referee, as announced by the official NBA Communications account on X (formerly known as Twitter).