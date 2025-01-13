Less than 24 hours after celebrating a signature road victory against the dominant Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers fans are getting hit with potentially concerning news. Tyrese Haliburton is in danger of missing his first game of the season due to emerging left hamstring tightness. He is listed doubtful for Tuesday night's home matchup versus the Cavs, per Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness.

Haliburton exited the Pacers' 108-93 win in Cleveland, scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting in only 19 minutes of action. Andrew Nembhard stepped up in his absence and dropped a team-high 19 points to go with four assists and two steals. Myles Turner posted a double-double and Thomas Bryant added 11 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting and two blocks off the bench.

Indiana flourished as a group, handing the Cavs just their second home loss of the season and fifth overall. The red-hot squad has now won six straight and sits a half-game behind the fourth-place Orlando Magic. What is most impressive is that the Pacers are rising amid Haliburton's up-and-down campaign. He is averaging 18.1 points and 8.8 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field.

But his presence is likely essential if this group is going to reach its best form. Haliburton is the maestro of what is still one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA. He is a terrific playmaker who carries big-time scoring upside. Consistency continues to be the largest obstacle standing in his way, though. Adding an injury to the mix might only compound that issue.

Pacers hope Tyrese Haliburton can avoid past bad luck

Hamstring tightness can linger, which is an uneasy scenario for a team that is hitting its stride. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle can assign T.J. McConnell more responsibilities if necessary, but he needs a healthy Tyrese Haliburton by the time spring rolls around. Again, there is no cause for bemoaning his durability this year. At least not yet.

Plenty of fans will sigh nevertheless after seeing this report. He played less than 60 games in a season in three of the first four years of his career. The silver lining to the two-time All-Star's likely inactive designation is that Indiana (22-18) as a whole will see what it is made of in its second consecutive face-off with the first-place Cavaliers (33-5).

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.