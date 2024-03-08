Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle had a timeout in the dying seconds of Thursday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves but opted to trust his guys on the floor to make the right decision. Enter Anthony Edwards.
Carlisle opted not to call a timeout during the last possession, expressing his reluctance to allow the Wolves to set their defense. He emphasized the challenge of playing against a set defense late in games, noting its difficulty.
The Pacers’ tactician expressed his trust in Tyrese Haliburton to make the right plays in such critical moments.
“I hit my head, I think on the rim,” Edwards told Bally Sports North after his game-saving block against the Pacers. “It's hurting real bad. And I landed on my wrist. I ain't never jumped that high in my life.”
Karl-Anthony Towns, who is scheduled for surgery next week to address a meniscus tear in his left knee, did not participate in Minnesota's victory at Indiana. Despite his absence, the Timberwolves came out on top with a 113-111 win, thanks to a remarkable last-second block by Edwards on a layup attempt by the Pacers' Aaron Nesmith.
ANTHONY EDWARDS 44 POINTS AND THE GAME-SAVING BLOCK 🚫
Ant hit his head on the rim as he blocked Aaron Nesmith to save the Timberwolves win!pic.twitter.com/0VbXr0ZsrB
Edwards matched his season high with 44 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the game, and center Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, helping propel them to the top spot in the Western Conference with a half-game cushion over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“His shot was next level,” added Carlisle, when asked about Edwards. “Even when we double-teamed him, he got away from us. Look, he's a great player and that's why every second of every minute of every game matters.”
After a dismal run in February, the Pacers are now racing for the play-in.