The Indiana Pacers will head to Central Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Sunday at Amway Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pacers-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Pacers lost 113-11 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at home. Things started rough for them as they fell behind 33-23 after the first quarter. However, they rallied in the second half, and it was a 105-105 game with 1:28 left in the game. But they allowed Anthony Edwards to hit a three-point shot to put the Wolves up for good. Sadly, the Pacers could not catch up.
Pascal Siakam led the way with 24 points while shooting 10 for 20. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton added 23 points and 13 assists. Myles Turner had 12 points. Additionally, Jalen Smith came off the bench for 14 points while making all five of his shots. The Pacers shot 51.2 percent from the floor, including 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. But they lost the board battle 48-39. Also, it did not help that they had 15 turnovers.
The Magic lost 98-74 to the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden. They fell behind 55-39 at halftime. Unfortunately, they had a cold second half, and it doomed them. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points while shooting 9 for 20. Likewise, Franz Wagner had 13 points while shooting only 6 for 20. The rest of the starters were awful, scoring 12 points while shooting 4 for 17.
Cole Anthony was quiet off the bench, with just four points while shooting 1 for 4 from the floor. Overall, the Magic shot just 34.2 percent from the floor, including 23.1 percent from beyond the arc. They also allowed the Knicks to shoot 48.1 percent from the floor, including 48.5 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they lost the board battle 43-37.
The Pacers lead the all-time head-to-head series 71-54. Additionally, the Magic have a chance to sweep the season series after taking both games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The teams have split the last 10 games. Also, the Pacers are 3-2 over the last five at Amway Arena.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Magic Odds
Indiana Pacers: +1 (-108)
Moneyline: +100
Orlando Magic: -1 (-112)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 228.5 (-110)
Under: 228.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic
Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Indiana
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers come into this battle with a 33-29-1 record against the spread. Furthermore, they are 19-13-2 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Pacers are 15-14-1 against the spread when they have been the road team. Likewise, they are 10-9-1 against the spread when they have been the road underdogs. The Pacers are also 24-15-1 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
Haliburton makes things go for the Pacers. Currently, he is averaging 20.8 points and 11.4 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Siakam is another great player. Going into this game, he is averaging 20.6 points and 55.3 percent shooting over 23 games with the Pacers. Turner is another solid player. Subsequently, he comes into this game with an average of 17.2 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. The Pacers are without Bennedict Mathurin, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Therefore, Aaron Nesmith will need to do more. He got his game-tying shot blocked. Expect him to try and bounce back.
The Pacers will cover the spread if Halburton and Turner can have productive games. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and force the Magic into taking bad shots.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic have the best record in the NBA against the spread, as they are 42-22 when it comes to covering the odds. Amazingly, they are 20-5 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Magic are also 20-8 against the spread when they are the home team. Even more, they are 13-3 against the spread when they are the home favorites. The Magic are 27-15-1 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
Banchero is the guy that makes the magic happen in Orlando. Currently, he is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Wagner is another guy that needs to bounce back. At the moment, he is averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. Wendell Carter Jr. went cold in the last game, going 2 for 8, after hitting 5 of 7 shots in back-to-back games. Regardless, he has been solid this season. averaging 11.5 points per game. The Magic need consistency from Anthony. Sometimes, he is one of the best bench players in the league. Other times, he is quiet and does nothing.
The Magic will cover the spread if they can take better shots. Then, they need to clamp down on Haliburton, Turner, and Siakam.
Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick
The Pacers are trying to stay afloat in the lower half of the playoff standings. Curiously, the Magic are only two games above them. Both teams are looking to avoid the play-in scenarios. As far as this matchup goes, the Pacers are attempting to avoid the season sweep. The Magic have dominated this matchup this season. Thus, expect the dominance to continue as the Magic bounce back from a poor effort in New York and cover the spread with a big home win against the Pacers.
Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -1 (-112)