Indiana Pacers legend George McGinnis has died at the age of 73. In light of McGinnis' passing, the Pacers released a statement to honor the Hall of Famer:

“From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers. He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family. A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone. He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Hall of Famer George McGinnis. https://t.co/EKs4rs4Ljb pic.twitter.com/UDPSl1fgm9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 14, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGinnis family as they go through this difficult time in their lives.

According to the NBA's press release, McGinnis passed away due to complications from a cardiac arrest he suffered at his home last week. He was brought to Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was supported by family, friends, and former teammates until his passing.

McGinnis spent the first four years of his career with the Pacers in the ABA, where he immediately became one of the marquee players in the league. He helped Indiana to consecutive ABA championships in his first two seasons with the Pacers and won the 1973 ABA Playoffs MVP, where he averaged 23.9 points and 12.3 rebounds to lead the Pacers to a repeat.

In the 1974-75 season, McGinnis won the co-MVP award alongside Julius Erving and also led the league in scoring with an average of 29.8 points per game. He nearly averaged a triple-double in the 1975 playoffs (32.3 points, 15.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists), but the Pacers ultimately fell short and lost to the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA Finals.

After the NBA/ABA merger, McGinnis went on to play with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets from 1975 to 1980. He then returned to his hometown Indiana Pacers, where he eventually finished his career in 1982.

McGinnis also spent his amateur ranks in Indiana. He played college basketball at Indiana University. He also helped steer Washington High School in Indianapolis to a 31-0 record and won the state championship in 1969.

McGinnis wasn't just a Pacers legend, he was an Indiana basketball legend through and through.