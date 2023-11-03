Revealing the latest updates on Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton prior to the team's in-season tournament opener vs. the Cavs

The Indiana Pacers will open the NBA In-Season Tournament with a clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both Cleveland and Indiana have started the season on a mediocre note, with the Cavs holding a 2-3 record while the Pacers are 2-2. Indiana is also dealing with injury questions heading into Friday's game with star Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, per the official NBA injury report. His injury has Pacers fans asking the following question: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Tyrese Haliburton's status vs. Cavs

Haliburton has dealt with injury trouble early in the 2023-24 season. His status for Friday's game is currently up in the air.

The Pacers will need Haliburton on the floor against the Cavs. He's become one of the best young players in the NBA and will play a pivotal role if he's on the court.

The 23-year-old is averaging 20 points per game on 45.8 percent field goal and 33.3 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 5.3 rebounds per contest and leads the league with 12.3 assists per game. Although, he's played in only three games during the 2023-24 season.

Still, he's off to a strong start overall. He should be able to increase his three-point percentage as the new campaign continues on. Haliburton's ability to find his teammates for open looks is extremely impressive. The entire Pacers team benefits when he is on the floor.

Haliburton dropped 21 points, eight rebounds, and 13 assists in the Pacers' first game against the Cavs this year, an affair that saw Indiana emerge victorious by a final score of 125-113. He will look for a similar result Friday depending on his injury status.

For now, when it comes to the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is uncertain.