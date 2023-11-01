Tyrese Haliburton recently spoke on Team USA basketball's loss in the World Cup this summer, and his perspective on the loss and losing in general is something that Indiana Pacers fans should take note of.

“Still not over it. It's frustrating,” Tyrese Haliburton said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “Everybody was mad, of course, but it's like, for me, I haven't won since like my sophomore year in college (at Iowa State). So it's just like really opened my eyes to some real stuff in my life, honestly. It was like, ‘I got to change my habits and certain things to be tired of losing.' I'm not a loser, it's not what I do. And I'm not going to let that continue to be what I am. So everybody keeps asking, ‘What are your individual goals this year?' I just want to win, like, I'm tired of losing. Been frustrating the last couple of years, but I think that USA stuff kind of really opened my eyes. I can't continue to do this in my life.”

The Pacers have started the season 2-1, beating the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers before losing to the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, it is clear that Haliburton's experience with Team USA basketball and the pain of that loss has impacted his perspective heading into this season with the Pacers.

The next game will be a big test for Haliburton and the Pacers on the road against the Boston Celtics, as they try to rebound from the loss to the Bulls.