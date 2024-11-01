Following a three-game skid, the Indiana Pacers survived a furious Boston Celtics comeback and defeated the reigning NBA champions in overtime on Wednesday. Surprisingly, they accomplished this feat of grit without Myles Turner manning the low post area. Though, if Rick Carlisle's group is going to earn their second win in a row, they may need the big man back in the lineup.

An ankle sprain denied Turner the opportunity to face the C's in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is particularly disappointing since the entire team probably had the game circled in its mental calendar. He will have other chances to face and beat the champs, however. The Pacers' foremost objectives right now are to keep building continuity (Pascal Siakam has not been in Indiana for a full season yet) and improve their defensive discipline (already underway).

Turner is instrumental in making sure that the squad fulfills both of these goals, especially the latter one. The Pacers and their fans eagerly want to know if he will be able to suit up in Friday's road game against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Myles Turner's injury status for Pacers-Pelicans matchup

The veteran center is currently listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, per the latest NBA injury report. His presence inside would be of great importance to an Indy team that will want to prevent Williamson from going downhill. He still has plenty of time to get right before opening tip-off.

Given the number of scoring options the Pacers have at their disposal, which includes possible breakout candidate Bennedict Mathurin, Turner's value primarily lies in his ability to clog up the paint. The two-time blocks leader averaged 1.9 swats per game, 6.9 rebounds and 17.1 points per game last season. Head coach Rick Carlisle should be fine with the 28-year-old's offense dipping a little if it means he can help Indiana take a leap on defense.

The Pacers captivated NBA fans in 2023-24 with their dynamic, high-powered offense, but they stressed out many people with their inefficient effort on the other end of the floor. The arrival of Siakam has definitely made a difference, and the team is faring well through its first five games of this season– holding opponents to 32 percent 3-point shooting.

Indiana is just waiting for the improvements to be reflected in the standings. A healthy Myles Turner can get the Pacers closer to their ceiling. It remains to be seen how his ankle will hold up ahead of Friday night's showdown against the Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center. The action commences at 8 p.m. ET.