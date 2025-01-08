The Indiana Pacers (19-18) are set to begin a two-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls (17-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The team has listed All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton as questionable for the 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off due to a right ankle sprain.

Haliburton played a pivotal role in the Pacers’ most recent game, a 113-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. He recorded 23 points, eight assists, two rebounds, a steal, and a block while making all nine of his free throw attempts. The win marked the first time the Pacers have held an above .500 record since their opening night victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Tyrese Haliburton's injury status vs. Bulls

This season, Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 8.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Despite his strong contributions, the guard is shooting career-lows of 43.8% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc through 37 games. The team is expected to confirm his availability closer to game time.

The Pacers and Bulls have faced off once this season, with Indiana securing a 132-123 win in early December. In that game, Haliburton contributed 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, showcasing his ability to impact both scoring and playmaking.

In addition to Haliburton, the Pacers have also listed Myles Turner as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup due to an undisclosed illness. Turner has been a key defensive anchor for Indiana, averaging 15.1 points, seven rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game. The big man is shooting 49.2% from the field and a career-best 39.3% from three-point range this season.

The Pacers’ injury updates come as they aim to maintain momentum against a Bulls team that is seeking to climb back to .500. Chicago has been bolstered by strong performances from Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic but will face a challenge in containing Indiana’s dynamic offense, which ranks among the NBA’s most efficient.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, with Haliburton’s status remaining a significant factor in the Pacers’ chances of securing another victory in the Central Division clash.