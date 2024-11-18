On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers avenged their NBA Cup setback against the Jimmy Butler-less Heat, thanks to the efforts of Myles Turner who paced the team with 34 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin had a 20-10 double-double in his second straight start, filling in for the injured Aaron Nesmith, out at least until December. However, despite his explosive scoring night, Turner admitted that he had played below his standards before Sunday's Heat game.

“Publicly, I haven't liked my attitude the last few days,” the big man said, via Pacers reporter Alex Golden on X, formerly Twitter. “You've gotta be an energy giver and take accountability, but I feel like I've been kind of an energy sucker, kinda been in my own feelings a little bit… that type of s**t is just negative.”

Pacers def. Heat through concerted effort

In their win against the Heat, three other Pacers players scored in double figures besides Myles Turner. One of their best players, Pascal Siakam–acquired via trade with the Raptors–put up 23 points on 9-11 shooting, while Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points and dished out 13 assists.

While Turner admitted not playing to his level recently, Haliburton has also struggled to throw the ball into the ocean so far this season. His playmaking has helped the team scratch together some wins, but he needs to start scoring if the Pacers want to make a serious run this year.

On the other hand, Turner also figured taking accountability for his play would help the team as well.

“Obviously it was a great game just growing as a leader, growing as a man,” he added. “You can't put that stuff out into the universe, but I'm gonna hold myself accountable for that.”

Playing roles

This is a good sentiment from the center, who's become popular trade fodder in recent years, as rumors have suggested the Pacers might move on from Turner, especially after acquiring Haliburton and Siakam.

Additionally, teams looking for a shot-blocking interior presence who can shoot have eyed the Pacers center over the years, including the Los Angeles Lakers, where Turner's pairing with Anthony Davis on defense certainly intrigued fans of the Purple and Gold.

However, no deals ever materialized, and Turner has stayed with Indiana ever since. His defense has certainly helped the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, though the eventual champion Boston Celtics swept them, though all but one game were close.

The Pacers look to start a winning streak against the Toronto Raptors, losers of seven straight, including the overtime heartbreaker against Boston where Jayson Tatum hit a game-winner.