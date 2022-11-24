Published November 24, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Myles Turner is most commonly known for his monster blocks on the defensive end. The Indiana Pacers center decided to try his hand at being on the other end for the highlight – and nobody was blocking his shot.

Turner left his defenders in the dust with a pump fake, leaving poor Jaden McDaniels all alone in the restricted area to contest the big man’s bullrush to the rim.

Not only did Myles Turner avoid the charge, but he also caught a body in the process:

MYLES TURNER DETONATED ON JADEN MCDANIELS! OMG 😱pic.twitter.com/lEbDDIMmp7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

Myles Turner was unstoppable throughout the contest with a game-high 31 points, but none more emphatic than those two midway through the third quarter.

Despite Turner’s huge game with 31 points, seven rebounds, and four steals, it wasn’t enough to power the Pacers to victory. The Timberwolves used a balanced scoring attack with all five starters scoring 15 points or more, including a pair of 20-10 double-doubles from big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak that the Pacers had going into the game as the Timberwolves managed to build on their own streak with five in a row after the win.

Myles Turner has been the subject of intense trade speculation for months. He’s played well enough not only to increase his trade value across the league, but to also make it difficult for the Pacers to consider actually trading him.

While the Pacers are in a rebuilding phase, Turner still just is 26 and just entering his prime. Keeping him wouldn’t be the craziest move in the world.