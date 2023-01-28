The trade rumors revolving around Myles Turner are finally done, as the big man agreed to a 2-year, $60 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. His Pacers teammate, Tyrese Haliburton, made his feelings known in regards to the extension on Twitter.

The Pacers have endured a mediocre season overall. But this extension suggests that they are planning to build around Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton. Both players have performed well during the 2022-2023 campaign, albeit, with injury concerns. Nevertheless, the future is suddenly bright in Indiana.

Haliburton has impressed this year. He’s averaging over 20 points per game on 48 percent field goal and 40 percent three-point shooting. He’s also been one of the best distributors in the NBA, averaging over 10 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Myles Turner is averaging 17.5 points per game on 54 percent field goal shooting to go along with 8 rebounds and just under 2.5 blocks per game. Turner is also shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc for good measure.

It will be interesting to see how the Turner extension impacts the Pacers’ NBA trade deadline plans. They would be in the play-in games if the season ended today, so the Pacers could look to add talent. They won’t be an NBA Finals contender this season, but playing in meaningful postseason games would excite the fan base.

Additionally, the Pacers may be aggressive in free agency during the offseason. Adding a third star to the mix alongside Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton would improve their chances of seriously contending for years to come.