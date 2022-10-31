fbpx
NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj

Trade talks happen all the time in the NBA, but rarely do you see a player discuss how he could be of help to another team. That’s what happened on the latest episode of the Woj Pod, with Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner publically explaining why he’d be a solid addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been linked to him for quite some time.

By no surprise, Turner campaigning for himself to become a Laker resulted in a ton of reactions on NBA Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Very odd. The thing is, it’s unlikely the Lakers even try and pull a Myles Turner deal off now. Russell Westbrook would’ve been the focal point of that blockbuster, but it appears Darvin Ham has found the best role for Russ: Off the bench.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt Turner would definitely make the Lakers better. He’s one of the premier shot-blockers in the sport and can also shoot it at a respectable clip for a big from deep. He seems motivated to play in a bigger market with a larger audience, especially because Indiana isn’t exactly an NBA hotbed.

Heading into the final year of his contract, there is a good chance Myles Turner does end up elsewhere next season. Maybe it could still be the Lakers, too. Only time will tell. Regardless, it’s absolutely bonkers that he went on air and said why LA should make a move for him. Definitely a first.

