NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj

Trade talks happen all the time in the NBA, but rarely do you see a player discuss how he could be of help to another team. That’s what happened on the latest episode of the Woj Pod, with Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner publically explaining why he’d be a solid addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been linked to him for quite some time.

By no surprise, Turner campaigning for himself to become a Laker resulted in a ton of reactions on NBA Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

I certainly wouldn’t blame Myles if he wanted to be traded, and I certainly don’t blame the Pacers for trying to trade him in the past, but honestly can’t remember ever hearing a player make the case for why another team should trade for them. Wild stuff. https://t.co/rHgsPPOVq5 — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) October 31, 2022

I don't blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He's been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks. But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying "Yeah that team should trade for me!" — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 31, 2022

This guy is all of us:

I'm sure if you go back in NBA history this isn't truly unprecedented — a lot has happened in 75 years — but it sure does feel like a watershed moment anyway for a player to make the case for why he should be traded to a specific team during the freaking season. https://t.co/YNwVV6JgGO — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) October 31, 2022

Woj asking Myles Turner if the Lakers should trade 2 first round picks for himself on the podcast during the season is pretty bizarre — Tim (@ChuckShots) October 31, 2022

Very odd. The thing is, it’s unlikely the Lakers even try and pull a Myles Turner deal off now. Russell Westbrook would’ve been the focal point of that blockbuster, but it appears Darvin Ham has found the best role for Russ: Off the bench.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt Turner would definitely make the Lakers better. He’s one of the premier shot-blockers in the sport and can also shoot it at a respectable clip for a big from deep. He seems motivated to play in a bigger market with a larger audience, especially because Indiana isn’t exactly an NBA hotbed.

Heading into the final year of his contract, there is a good chance Myles Turner does end up elsewhere next season. Maybe it could still be the Lakers, too. Only time will tell. Regardless, it’s absolutely bonkers that he went on air and said why LA should make a move for him. Definitely a first.