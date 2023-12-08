Obi Toppin threw down an insane reverse dunk off a Tyrese Haliburton lob in the Pacers NBA In-Season Tournament game vs. Bucks.

The NBA In-Season Tournament continues this week with the semifinal matchups. In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Indiana Pacers are looking to keep their hot streak going against their next opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers had used a strong third quarter to take a commanding lead at the half, but as of publication, they were holding on to a slim lead against the Bucks in the fourth quarter. Pacers wing Obi Toppin had one of the highlights of the game though that regained the lead for the Pacers off a Tyrese Haliburton alley-oop. Predictably, social media exploded in awe.

With the Pacers trailing, 100-99 in the NBA In-Season Tournament against the Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton threw a lob pass from halfcourt to Obi Toppin who proceeded to throw down a reverse dunk. Both the Pacers and Bucks came into the tournament sporting impressive 4-0 records during pool play.

The Pacers have looked incredibly impressive during their tournament games. Overall, Haliburton has been playing like an MVP candidate. He's been averaging a career high 26.9 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 44.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Toppin has also been enjoying a career year since joining the Pacers via trade in the offseason. He's been averaging a career high 12.9 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 60.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.