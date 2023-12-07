Seemingly out of nowhere, Bucks star, Damian Lillard has emerged as the In-Season Tournament MVP favorite over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Four teams remain in the NBA In-Season Tournament and it looks like the favorite to win are the Milwaukee Bucks. Many believed that Giannis Antetokounmpo was the clear-cut favorite to be the MVP of the tournament. However, it looks like Damian Lillard has taken the lead.

Oddsmakers suddenly placed Lillard as the favorite to win the In-Season Tournament MVP award. Right behind him is Antetokounmpo. The current odds are as follows:

Damian Lillard (+380) Giannis Antetokounmpo (+430) Brandon Ingram (+430) LeBron James (+430) Tyrese Haliburton (+450) Anthony Davis (+750)

The Bucks have been on fire throughout the In-Season Tournament. So, it's not all that surprising to see Lillard and Antetokounmpo at the top of the betting list. However, it is a bit of a surprise to see Lillard as the favorite over his superstar teammate.

This season, Damian Lillard has been playing as his usual self. The guy is going off with the Bucks, averaging 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. Lillard's presence on this roster has been a huge boost for Milwaukee. And it's been evidently clear considering they're 15-6 on the season and right behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks face off against the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament Semi-Final game. The winner will be participating in the Final where the NBA will crown its first winner of the In-Season Tournament. With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, the Bucks have a great opportunity to win the whole thing.

Make sure to tune into the game at 5:00 P.M. Eastern on ESPN. If Lillard and Giannis are at their best, the Bucks should take home the win.